Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

