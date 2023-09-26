Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PHM opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

