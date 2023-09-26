Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

NUE opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

