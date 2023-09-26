Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spire worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Spire by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $75.83.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SR

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.