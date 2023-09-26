Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $9,127,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $123.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.