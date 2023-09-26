Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

