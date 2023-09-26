Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

