Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.