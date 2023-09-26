Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.