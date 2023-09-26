HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $63.67 Average PT from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $57.89 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

