Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $783.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

