HM Payson & Co. Buys 309 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after purchasing an additional 519,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $384.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.63. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $330.76 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.