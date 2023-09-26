HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

