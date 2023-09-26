HM Payson & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

