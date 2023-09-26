HM Payson & Co. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 282.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $446.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.49. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $446.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

