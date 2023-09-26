HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.32. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

