HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

