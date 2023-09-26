HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

