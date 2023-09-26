HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.68.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

