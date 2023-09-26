HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,990 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.