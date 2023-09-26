HM Payson & Co. Sells 550 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.3 %

UL opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.