HM Payson & Co. Sells 885 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE STZ opened at $256.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.14.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

