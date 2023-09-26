holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $36,314.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.44 or 0.06057511 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000371 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01410544 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $32,725.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.