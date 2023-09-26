Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.