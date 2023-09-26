Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

