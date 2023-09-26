Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

