Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

