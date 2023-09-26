Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $177,000 Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 36.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ready Capital

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.