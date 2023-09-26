Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $262,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.3 %

RCL stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.