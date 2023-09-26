Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $310,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

