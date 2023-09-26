Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $367,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

