Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $616,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFF opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

