Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $778,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,223 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.