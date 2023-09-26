Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

