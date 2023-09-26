Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

TSLA stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

