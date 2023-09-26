Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

