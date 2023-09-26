Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

