Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

