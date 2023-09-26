Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

