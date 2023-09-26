Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,498 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.