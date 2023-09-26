Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,091 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

