Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $425.66 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.70.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.07.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

