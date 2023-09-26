Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 34 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

