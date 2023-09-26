Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,675 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

GLW opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

