Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $32.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

Humana stock opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

