IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $827,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA opened at $27.19 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

