Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

