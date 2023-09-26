Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $783.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

