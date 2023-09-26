Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.