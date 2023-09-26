Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

